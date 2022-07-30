"I watch a lot of forensic files too" - Rebecca and Michael Bisping have hilarious argument on who would get away with murdering the other

UFC analyst Michael Bisping shared a hilarious exchange with his wife Rebecca while discussing which one would be let loose murdering the other.

In a new video on Bisping's YouTube channel, the Englishman was discussing who would get caught if one of them had to kill another. He said:

"Come on babe, we've been together 23 years. I could legit murder someone, you could murder someone and you would have to spend more time with me than you would have in prison. You could have murdered me in 2001 and you'd be walking out about free from the tyranny of me."

Rebecca hilariously responded to the exchange by saying:

"I'd get away with it. No one would suspect me. But if it were reversed you'd be prime suspect. I mean look at you, you're violent. Look at what he did for a career. I watch a lot of forensic files too. You wouldn't even know. I could pretend that you couldn't take it anymore, the pressure." [sic]

The couple have been seeing each other for nearly two decades, with Rebecca often being spotted at ringside during his fights while also featuring on his podcast on occasion. After getting engaged in 2008, Rebecca and Michael got married in May 2014. The couple have two sons named Lucas, Callum and a daughter names Ellie.

Watch Michael and Rebecca Bisping's hilarious exchange below:

Michael Bisping reveals which fighter annoyed him the most during his UFC career

The former UFC middleweight champion was renowned for his trash-talking skills during his time in the octagon. However, Bisping revealed that on occasion, he was on the receiving end, claiming Jorge Rivera "pis***ed him" off the most.

'The Count' said that Rivera got on his nerves so much that he wanted to "kill the guy". The duo fought at UFC 127, with Rivera targeting Bisping's family and heritage in the lead-up to the fight. Bisping got his revenge in their rematch at UFC 127, but the rivalry continued with the Englishman spitting at one of Rivera's cornermen.

It is fair to say that Bisping gave his fair share of bashing to his opponents during his career, but Rivera was not one to bow down during their intense rivalry in the middleweight division.

Watch Michael Bisping talk after his win at UFC 127 below:

