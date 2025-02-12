Recently-retired ex-UFC champ shares three-word reaction to Justin Gaethje's coach's 'Who is Joe' drill named after Ilia Topuria

A recently retired UFC star has reacted to Justin Gaethje’s coach's drill, which is named after reigning UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

For context, ahead of UFC 308, Max Holloway and Topuria appeared in an interview with ESPN. A clip from the interview went viral in which the Spaniard trolled 'Blessed's' boxing drills. At one point during the interview, when Holloway said “same exact drill,” Topuria misheard the word "drill" as "Joe" and asked Holloway in return "Who's Joe?"

In a recent video originally uploaded on Gaethje's YouTube channel, the latter's head coach Trevor Wittman was seen instructing his pupil to do a drill named “20 second Joe.” As it seems, Wittman has named this hilarious drill after Topuria's "Who's Joe" moment with 'Blessed.'

ESPN MMA on Instagram shared the aforementioned video with the caption:

"Justin Gaethje’s coach named a drill after Ilia Topuria’s “Who is Joe” moment with Max Holloway 😂 #UFC313"

Check out Justin Gaethje performing the “20-second Joe” drill below:

The post caught the attention of recently retired ex-UFC champ Chris Weidman, who chimed in with:

"😂😂😂😂 Joes the best !"

Chris Weidman's comment [Screenshot courtesy: ESPN MMA on Instagram]

Weidman retired from the promotion on Jan. 17, 2025, after amassing a pro-MMA record of 16-8 and boasting wins over Anderson Silva and Lyoto Machida, among others.

Ilia Topuria drops a new sparring clip

Ilia Topuria’s last outing was against Max Holloway at UFC 308, which the Spaniard won via KO/TKO. The UFC has not revealed news about his next bout and it is still a mystery within the MMA community if the reigning UFC featherweight champion will defend his strap next or move to lightweight and challenge the champion Islam Makhachev.

Despite Makhachev's lack of enthusiasm in facing 'El Matador,' the Dagestani has promised his supporters that they might still see the super fight if they so desire.

Meanwhile, Topuria who is rumored to fight in May as per his coaches, has dropped a new sparring footage on Instagram.

Check out Ilia Topuria's new sparring footage below:

