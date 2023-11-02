"Red panty night is real" - Conor McGregor's official fight payouts revealed in UFC court documents, fans amazed

Conor McGregor is undeniably recognized as the most famous mixed martial artist. Despite his absence after suffering a serious leg injury in his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021, the Irishman's influence stretches well beyond the octagon.

Over the course of the past decade since his UFC debut, 'The Notorious' has emerged as the preeminent figure in the history of MMA, amassing an extraordinary fortune. McGregor earns tens of millions from his UFC bouts, and it's entirely fair to label him as the 'Cash Cow' of the MMA organization.

As a result of the ongoing antitrust lawsuit against the UFC in the ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, previously undisclosed payments, including pay-per-view bonuses, side letters, and discretionary bonuses, have come to light. Among these revealed earnings, one of the noteworthy examples pertains to none other than Conor McGregor's payout.

According to a recent report from Bloody Elbow, the former two-division champion secured significantly remarkable payouts and contributed to exceptionally high PPV earnings for the UFC.

Conor McGregor's disclosed payouts left fans astounded, evoking a wide range of reactions.

"Yeah, Conor changed the game."

"Red panty night is real."

"That, on top of Dana keeping Conor inactive in 2020 and 2023. Dana White must pay for his sins."

"Dude was getting PAID in fu*king 2015 that’s wild it’s top fighters that don’t even get close to that number in 2023… insane"

Conor McGregor reveals possible UFC return timeline

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler's stint as rival coaches on 'The Ultimate Fighter' Season 31 sparked excitement for the highly-anticipated return of 'The Notorious'.

However, McGregor's intended bout with Chandler this year was derailed as he couldn't meet the USADA's mandatory drug testing requirements within the prescribed timeframe. Recent reports suggest that McGregor has complied by submitting his samples, potentially enabling his return in or around April 2024.

Conor McGregor attended the Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury bout last weekend and fielded inquiries about his comeback to the octagon, to which he responded:

"I came through what I came through. I’m sitting on an injury and a loss. Imagine what that [does]. You hear what Alexander Volkanovski said — I relate. I must return to my way of living. This is my job. So it’s beyond frustrating and hopefully we can be back in April. I just want the date. My date, please. That’s it."

