"Red panty night is a very real thing" - Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor doesn't need to call anyone out because he's a star

Chael Sonnen claims Conor McGregor is still the biggest draw in the UFC despite his recent losses inside the octagon. In a video released on his YouTube channel, 'The American Gangster' explained how McGregor's famous 'red panty' quote still holds true in the UFC.

Sonnen cited the fact that over the years, fighters pitted against Conor McGregor have had a lot to gain from the matchup. From million-dollar paydays to packed stadiums and heightened media attention, fighting McGregor is an experience Sonnen believes most fighters will never forget in their lives.

McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest money fight in the UFC. Fighters who've managed to defeat the Irishman have all gone on to become some of the most popular fighters in the promotion, including the likes of Nate Diaz, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier.

Sonnen had this to say about the magnetic Irishman:

"Nobody should be getting a shot at Conor and Conor shouldn't be taking a shot at anybody else because he's a star. He doesn't have to have the belt. Red panty night is a very real thing. It was funny the night Conor said it but it was true the night he said it and it's still true today. Whoever gets on the docket with McGregor is going to have a wonderful experience that they are going to remember forever. They are going to get recognized in media and opportunities and doing interviews, and see their picture out there more than they've ever done before... Anyone who's ever got the chance to jump on Conor McGregor, something wonderful happens to them."

Conor McGregor has no shortage of potential opponents for his imminent octagon return

Conor McGregor is expected to return to action sometime next year after fully recovering from the leg break he suffered at UFC 264. When he returns, McGregor won't have a shortage of options to pick from with regard to his next opponent.

currentmma.com/2021/11/18/raf… Rafael Dos Anjos adds to the list of fighters who want to welcome Conor McGregor back to the UFC. Rafael Dos Anjos adds to the list of fighters who want to welcome Conor McGregor back to the UFC. currentmma.com/2021/11/18/raf…

The likes of Max Holloway, Tony Ferguson, Rafael dos Anjos and Michael Chandler have already expressed a desire to fight the Irishman. It will be interesting to see who the former two-division champion fights next.

▶️ "What [Conor McGregor] has done is revolutionize the entire sport... To share the Octagon with him, that's why I want to do it." @MikeChandlerMMA tells @arielhelwani he called out @TheNotoriousMMA to create an "epic moment," not a "red panty night."▶️ youtu.be/QzPig8VvdOU "What [Conor McGregor] has done is revolutionize the entire sport... To share the Octagon with him, that's why I want to do it."@MikeChandlerMMA tells @arielhelwani he called out @TheNotoriousMMA to create an "epic moment," not a "red panty night."▶️ youtu.be/QzPig8VvdOU https://t.co/qdSfGO5fvO

