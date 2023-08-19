"Redemption arc has been insane" - Dillon Danis flooded with appreciation after surpassing Nate Diaz’s numbers on Full Send podcast

Dillon Danis is undoubtedly one of the most polarizing personalities in combat sports today. The Bellator welterweight contender, known for being a close associate of Conor McGregor, is widely known as a world-class troll rather than a jiu-jitsu maestro. However, it seems he's on his way to turning things around.

Danis recently appeared on the Full Send podcast with the NELK Boys. Incidentally, the popular YouTubers also had former UFC star Nate Diaz come on for a chat a few weeks ago. Given Diaz's stardom, many expected his episode to have more views than any other.

However, Danis recently revealed on Twitter that his episode surpassed Diaz's by almost 200k views, leaving fans shocked. Fans flocked to the post's comments section to congratulate 'El Jefe' and make their thoughts known.

Expand Tweet

One fan was impressed by Danis' social media redemption and wrote:

"This redemption arc has been insane."

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"Ur actually hilarious. That was a funny podcast."

One user sounded off on Nate Diaz and wrote:

"Well, that’s not surprising. Dude talks with his teeth."

Another user roasted Dillon Danis and wrote:

"I know this is your win because you're not going to actually win the actual fight."

One user claimed:

"Slaying everyone these days! The true champion!!"

Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul: 'The Maverick' challenges Conor McGregor to bet $1,000,000 on 'El Jefe'

Logan Paul is confident about his chances against Dillon Danis in their upcoming boxing match on October 14 in Manchester. 'The Maverick' recently called out Danis' friend and training partner Conor McGregor and challenged the former two-division UFC champion to bet $1 million on 'El Jefe.'

Paul is set to welcome Danis to the world of professional boxing on October 14 at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England. 'El Jefe' will make his long-awaited combat sports return in a boxing match slated to be one-half of a unique dual headliner, with KSI vs. Tommy Fury in the second main event.

Logan Paul is certain he'll defeat Dillon Danis when they come face to face. He recently took to Twitter and challenged 'The Notorious' to bet on his longtime friend. In a video, he said:

"You’re so confident in your boy, I’ve got a bet for you. I’d bet Dillon, but he’s a broke b****. I got a million dollars that says I beat your boy on October 14... Let’s see how confident you are. Imagine all the coke you can buy, you f*****g drug addict."

Expand Tweet