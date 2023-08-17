Conor McGregor joins Dillon Danis to bury Logan Paul's ridiculed engagement with Nina Agdal 

Conor McGregor seemingly finds Dillon Danis' trolling war against Logan Paul hilarious. Over the past few weeks, Danis has been viciously attacking Paul on social media, posting old dug-up photos of his fiance Nina Agdal with her former lovers. While McGregor kept out of it all this while, the Irishman couldn't help but react to Danis' latest anti-Paul post.

Danis will make his long-awaited boxing debut against 'The Maverick' on October 14 at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England. Their fight will be one-half of a unique dual headliner, with KSI vs. Tommy Fury in the second main event.

It's no secret that close friends Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis have no love for the Paul brothers. Over the past few years, Jake Paul has been a constant thorn in the Irishman's side and has also beefed with Danis. With Logan Paul now in the picture, Danis and McGregor have turned their attention to the elder Paul sibling.

In a recent Twitter post, Danis uploaded an unflattering photo of Logan Paul in a wedding dress. He captioned it:

"Logan right now fighting for his marriage."

Expand Tweet

Conor McGregor seemingly found Danis' latest tweet funny and reacted with a single laughing emoji.

Expand Tweet

Dustin Poirier on Conor McGregor potentially skipping USADA protocols

Dustin Poirier recently weighed in on Conor McGregor making his long-awaited comeback to the UFC octagon and warned against giving the Irishman special privileges to surpass USADA drug testing protocols.

McGregor hasn't fought since July 2021, when he fractured his leg during his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. While 'The Notorious' is ready to return to the octagon, his absence from the USADA drug-testing pool is a major hurdle to his plans.

Expand Tweet

While Conor McGregor is officially required to remain in the USADA pool for six months before he can be allowed to compete, he hasn't been tested in 2022 or 2023 and hasn't submitted his required minimum of two clean samples.

Nevertheless, McGregor recently claimed he will fight Michael Chandler in December. While that's technically possible, Dustin Poirier doesn't want USADA to allow him to exploit loopholes and lose their credibility.

In an interview with MMA News, 'The Diamond' stated:

"If they waive that [six-month testing period] and allow him to compete with no drug testing, it kind of just makes a joke of the whole thing... I don’t know what they’re going to do with Conor and the drug testing thing. But if they do allow him to compete without drug testing, they’re making a whole joke of USADA.”

Watch the full video below: