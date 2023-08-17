Dillon Danis believed Logan Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal was transgender; says his trash-talk is fair play after Jake Paul's past antics

Dillon Danis recently opened up about his ongoing crusade to troll Logan Paul in the most vicious ways possible and explained his reasons for doing so. Over the past few weeks, 'El Jefe' has been relentlessly trying to provoke 'The Maverick' by posting old pictures of his fiance, Nina Agdal, with her former romantic partners.

Danis is set to make his highly awaited combat sports return against Paul in a boxing match on October 14 at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England. Their fight will be one-half of a unique dual headliner, with KSI vs. Tommy Fury in the second main event.

Dillon Danis has taken his trash talk to another level before their fight. While it isn't uncommon for combat sports athletes to indulge in promotional dissing, the Bellator welterweight choosing to involve family is highly atypical. However, it seems he has his reasons for doing so.

In a recent appearance on the FullSend Podcast, Dillon Danis reminded fans of how Logan Paul's younger sibling, Jake Paul, dissed his girlfriend in the past and stated:

"I'm all about trans and LGBTQ+ and everything, so I was like, this is awesome. He has a fiance that's trans. I thought she was. Then I looked it up, and it was a girl... Jake did this to me... When me and him were going to fight. He was going at my girl, he was saying he f**ked her... It's a double-edged sword."

Expand Tweet

Michael Chandler on the Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul troll-war

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler isn't a fan of the Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul build-up. The former Bellator lightweight champion recently weighed in on the Danis-Paul trolling war and questioned the need for such antics in combat sports.

As mentioned above, 'El Jefe' has taken his pre-fight promotion to uneasy levels of personal attacks on Paul. While his trolling seems to have garnered significant attention online, many criticized him for turning the sport into a spectacle.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Michael Chandler slammed Danis for his social media posts and stated:

"Logan Paul just got booked to fight Dillon Danis in a boxing match... This ticks me off for a couple of different reasons... Logan... To fight this guy, who I don’t even want to name anymore because I feel like he’s just been a troll and we keep giving him attention. We keep encouraging him with likes and tweets and headlines and fights like this. Why are we doing this? Why do we keep doing this?"

Watch the full video below: