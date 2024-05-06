Reece McLaren believes he’s “one step away from that world title shot” against flyweight MMA king Demetrious Johnson

Reece McLaren has put in the work and believes he's set for a shot at glory against Demetrious Johnson.

The Australian star is coming off an electrifying split decision win over Hu Yong in their flyweight MMA contest at ONE Fight Night 22 this past weekend at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Following his win, McLaren said in his post-fight interviews that he should be challenging Johnson for the ONE flyweight MMA world title in his next outing inside the circle.

"I feel that I am at any stage, on any win, one step away from that world title shot, regardless of being ranked or not ranked. I've been in ONE now for nearly nine years, 10 wins, I was meant to fight for the flyweight [MMA] belt back in 2016," said Reece McLaren.

'Lightning' is one of the most dependable fighters in ONE Championship, and he can always be relied upon to deliver a show-stopping performance time in and time out.

The number four-ranked flyweight MMA contender initially fought at bantamweight at the start of his ONE Championship tenure.

In his third fight in the promotion, McLaren faced Brazilian legend Bibiano Fernandes for the ONE bantamweight MMA world title but lost via split decision in 2016.

He's since moved down to flyweight where he captured eight electric wins to re-establish his position as one of the promotion's best talents.

Reece McLaren eyes rematch against Danny Kingad and Yuya Wakamatsu

Apart from aiming at Demetrious Johnson's flyweight MMA throne, there are a couple more fights that Reece McLaren is looking at in ONE Championship.

The 32-year-old wants to run it back against former foes Danny Kingad and Yuya Wakamatsu, two fighters firmly ahead of him in the flyweight MMA rankings.

Kingad, the number three contender, beat McLaren via split decision at ONE: Dawn of Heroes, while Wakamatsu took a unanimous decision win against him at ONE on TNT III.

"I know I've definitely improved since that one, and he's definitely improved since that one. But yeah, I feel new tactics, new me. It'll be a different story for both of them," said McLaren.