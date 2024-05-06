Reece McLaren pleased to brush off ring rust against Hu Yong: “I definitely cleaned my act up”

Australian MMA fighter Reece McLaren struggled early in his return to action last week but was able to recover as the fight progressed to notch the hard-earned victory.

'Lightning' made his way back to the ONE Championship ring after a year at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 in Bangkok, Thailand. There, he took on Hu Yong of China in a featured flyweight MMA showdown.

The 'Wolf Warrior' had the veteran McLaren hurt and scrambling with solid hits in the opening round but was not able to sustain such form as the contest moved on just as his opponent found his groove.

Reece McLaren got it going in the second and third rounds, giving varying looks to Hu, with his striking and ground game, with much effectivity. In the end it proved to be the difference in earning the split decision win.

Following the match, the 32-year-old Queensland-based fighter shared what went down in his fight against Hu and how he was happy to be able to recover after a slow start.

He said during the post-event press conference:

"I wasn't supposed to start or anything but there's defimnitely been a ring rust, it had to be shook. I think after that first round, I definitely cleaned up my act up and maybe I scramble out."

The win was a bounce-back win for Reece McLaren after losing in his previous match against former ONE flyweight MMA world champion Kairat Akhmetov by unanimous decision in May last year in the United States.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 22 is available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Reece McLaren happy with gains made with new team

Reece McLaren is now part of Queensland-based CMBT Training Center after long training under Boonchu with legendary Muay Thai fighter John Wayne Parr, and he is happy with the gains he has had after the switch.

He spoke of the switch ahead of his fight and win over Hu Yong of China at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3, sharing with ONE Championship in an interview:

"Respectfully, I think some things just run full circle. I've made the switch now to the CMBT Training Centre. I'm training thre full time and I'm already seeing massive improvement in a few things, MMA-wise."

Now CMBT Training Centre, McLaren is hoping to make another run at a world title down the line.