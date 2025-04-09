Regian Eersel admits he 'did something wrong' in weight miss at ONE Fight Night 30: "But I don't know what"

Former ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel has a gut feeling that he did something wrong in his preparation for his trilogy match against Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 30 last Friday evening, which led him to miss weight.
However, the catch is he doesn't exactly know what it is, as he told the South China Morning Post during his post-fight interview, as he stated:
"I never missed before. So I did everything the same, you know, and now I felt so like, f*ck, I did something wrong, but I don't know what."
Watch Regian Eersel's interview here:
That miss weight has stripped him of the 26-pound golden belt, and he wasn't eligible to win the lightweight kickboxing crown despite outpointing 'Barboza' via majority decision nod from the judges.
'The Immortal' now holds the edge in his head-to-head score against his French rival at 2-1 with this latest triumph, and improved his record under the world's largest martial arts organization to 12 wins and one loss.
Regian Eersel says that the knockdown he scored against Alexis Nicolas was the indicator of his victory in Bangkok
The Sityodtong Amsterdam representative said that the knockdown he scored against Nicolas in the second stanza of their match was the exact moment that he knew that the win was his.
Furthermore, the 32-year-old striking maestro said that his confidence was at an all-time high heading into the third meeting against the former ONE lightweight kickboxing king, as he said during the post-fight interview:
"I was very confident. You know, mindset is everything. So I was confident that I would win this fight, and as soon as I got the eight count in the second round, I knew I won this one."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 30 via the free event replay.