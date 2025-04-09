Regian Eersel proud to have executed his game plan down to a tee in striking clinic vs Alexis Nicolas: “It went well”

Regian Eersel was thrilled and proud to see the game plan they made for his trilogy match against Alexis Nicolas last week succeed. While he had his struggles through the course of the contest, he was on top of things on his way to the victory.

"The Immortal' defeated 'Barboza' by majority decision in their title clash at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video on April 4 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

As planned, he banked on his top-notch striking, posing problems to Nicolas, including having him hit the mat late in the second round.

During the post-event press conference for ONE Fight Night 30, Regian Eersel spoke about the game plan he prepared for his French rival and how satisfied he was with the result.

The 32-year-old Sityodtong Amsterdam standout said:

"I hit him with a few kicks also, and punches. The game plan worked, as you saw. He got the eight count in the same round, yeah. It went well."

Despite the victory, though, Regian Eersel missed out on the chance to make it a successful defense of the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title as he was stripped of it in the lead-up for missing weight and failing the hydration tests in the official weigh-ins.

He said it was a lesson learned for him and vowed to be better moving forward.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 30 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Regian Eersel praises Alexis Nicolas for tough stand at ONE Fight Night 30

While he saw his game plan work to a tee at ONE Fight Night 30, Regian Eersel still gave props to his defeated opponent Alexis Nicolas for the tough stand he put up.

He did so during the post-fight in-ring interview with ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson, saying:

"Yeah, he was well prepared, so he stood up before the eight count [was up]. So, it was no surprise for me. But yeah, I know for sure that was a turn in the fight and that way I secured the win."

The win at ONE Fight Night 30 gave the lead to Eersel over Nicolas in their ONE head-to-head matchup at 2-1 now.

