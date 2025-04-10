Regian Eersel admits he felt the force of Alexis Nicolas’ swiping leg kicks at ONE Fight Night 30: “It was very effective”

Regian Eersel felt the effects of Alexis Nicolas' stinging leg kicks.
'The Immortal' scored a second straight win over Nicolas in the ONE Fight Night 30 co-main event in Bangkok, defeating 'Barboza' via majority decision to close out their trilogy with a 2-1 lead over the Frenchman.
While Eersel walked away with his 12th career win under the ONE Championship banner, it didn't come without some adversity.
Looking back on the bout during the ONE Fight Night 30 post-fight press conference, 'The Immortal' said that Nicolas' calf kicks were especially brutal, but nothing he wasn't mentally prepared to deal with.
"Yeah, it was very effective," Eersel said. "The leg kicks were hurting me, also the calf kicks. But you know, I was prepared for that. And as I said, I’m mentally strong."
While Eersel walked away with a victory, he still left the legendary Lumpinee Stadium without his ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship after failing to pass hydration ahead of their threequel.
Regian Eersel is down for a fight with either Chingiz Allazov or George Jarvis
What comes next for Regian Eersel is uncertain. 'The Immortal' plans on reclaiming the kickboxing crown he lost on the scale, but he also has another 26 pounds of gold to defend—the one lightweight Muay Thai world championship.
When it comes to the kickboxing belt, Eersel is willing to go through anyone to get it back. Even former ONE world titleholder Chingiz Allazov, who recently teased a potential return to the promotion in 2025.
As for his Muay Thai gold, Eersel thinks ONE Fight Night 30 winner George Jarvis is the next man in line.
"Yeah, I see him as a potential challenger," Eersel told the Bangkok Post. "He's a good fighter, [he has] great style, a pressure fighter like me. So, I think it will be a good match. So, we will see who the organization has for me."
Jarvis won his third straight at ONE Fight Night 30, defeating Mouhcine Chafi via unanimous decision and improving his overall record to 27-4.
If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE Fight Night 30 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.