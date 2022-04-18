"I will do it easy in the third round" - Regian Eersel aiming for a legendary performance that ends in a knockout

Regian Eersel may be on a dominant streak right now, but he wants to make a statement in his next fight by getting a knockout win.

On Friday, April 22, Eersel will defend his ONE lightweight world title for a fourth time against Arian Sadikovic at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic. The event will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Eersel shared that he wants to reach an even higher level of fighting now that he is already at the top of the division.

Regian Eersel said:

“I still would like to reach that level of fighting where I can put on a legendary fight that people will talk about for years to come.”

Though Eersel doesn’t usually predict fights, he’s making an exception for his upcoming bout. ‘The Immortal’ believes that in order to put out a legendary fight, he should go for a spectacular knockout that fans will enjoy. He added:

“We will end by knockout. I’m not one to say things that will happen in the future, but I will do it easy in the third round. It has been three or four years since [I beat someone by] knockout, so this time I want to win by KO.”

Eersel’s last knockout came in his second fight in ONE Championship back in 2019, when he stopped Anthony Njokuani in the second round of their encounter.

Regian Eersel finally gets to see if Arian Sadikovic has a bite

Back in December 2021, both Regian Eersel and Arian Sadikovic competed against separate opponents in the same event but were not acquainted with each other just yet.

Eersel shared in an interview that he came across Sadikovic during the event. The ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion said:

“[In December] I saw him [at the event], and he was looking at me like, ‘I’m going to get you next time.’ I was like, ‘Who is this guy looking at me like he’s going to fight me?’”

Sadikovic won his debut fight during the event. His dominance showing against former world title challenger Mustapha Haida earned him a shot at the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title.

At ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on April 22, Regian Eersel will finally learn if Arian Sadikovic is as tough as he looked during their first interaction.

