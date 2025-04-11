  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Regian Eersel basking in adulation on his way to becoming all-time great: “I just enjoy the journey”

Regian Eersel basking in adulation on his way to becoming all-time great: “I just enjoy the journey”

By James De Rozario
Modified Apr 11, 2025 06:44 GMT
(Pictured) ONE world champion Regian Eersel.
(Pictured) ONE world champion Regian Eersel.

ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion and former lightweight kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel thinks he has plenty more tasks he'll need to work on until he can call himself the best kickboxer on the planet.

Ad

While some may prefer to sprint their way toward greatness, Regian Eersel prefers to lay it brick by brick, as he told the South China Morning Post (SCMP) recently:

"I don't see myself as [the greatest of] all time, but I'm getting there. And I build my legacy step by step by step. So, I hope my next fight will be Muay Thai. And I just enjoy the journey."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

'The Immortal' is one of the finest strikers of this generation across both disciplines. The Sityodtong Amsterdam man has left his mark in ONE Championship, where he enjoys a near-perfect 12-1 record with iconic wins over Alexis Nicolas, Nieky Holzken, Sinsamut Klinmee, and Dmitry Menshikov.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch his full interview here:

youtube-cover
Ad

Eersel's comments come just days after he made it back-to-back wins on the global stage against French standout Alexis Nicolas in Bangkok, Thailand.

'The Immortal' took home a majority decision win over the Parisian native, but he wasn't eligible to reclaim the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title he lost on the scale due to his error with weight and hydration during the official weigh-in day for ONE Fight Night 30.

Regian Eersel is content to let the haters hate

Of course, haters were quick to critic the ONE world champion for losing his belt on the scales. But Regian Eersel knows there's no smooth journey on his way to greatness.

Ad

The 32-year-old is happy to take each ordeal as a lesson, and he admits their comments only served as fuel for this fight, and it will continue to ignite him to become better and better in the future.

In the same interview with SCMP, he added:

"Like the song said, I was coming up with a Surinamese song, let the haters hate. It only motivates me. So keep coming with the hate."
Ad

Fight fans in the United States and Canada can relive all the action from another epic night inside the Lumpinee Stadium via replay for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications