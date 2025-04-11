Lightweight Muay Thai king Regian Eersel says naysayers can ‘keep coming with the hate’: “It only motivates me”

Regian Eersel is content to let the haters hate.

'The Immortal' came out on top at ONE Fight Night 30, securing a majority decision victory over Alexis Nicolas in their five-round trilogy fight inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

While Eersel won the bout, he still left without the ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship after he failed to pass hydration ahead of fight night.

Immediately following his weigh-in gaffe, Eersel was lambasted by fans of the sport on social media. Asked about all the commotion online, Eersel was content to let all of it roll off his back.

"Like the song said, I was coming up with a Surinamese song, let the haters hate," Eersel said in a post-fight interview with the South China Morning Post. "It only motivates me. So keep coming with the hate."

While he may no longer be the lightweight kickboxing king, 'The Immortal' is still standing strong as the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion—a belt he hopes to defend in his next outing.

Regian Eersel names a potential contender for his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship

After completing a trio of back-to-back-to-back fights against Alex Nicolas, Regian Eersel is ready to move on from the world of kickboxing—for now.

As for what comes next, 'The Immortal' recognizes that there is a crop of new contenders lining up for his Muay Thai title.

"I hope so. I hope I can defend my Muay Thai belt. I saw there are some new contenders, so I’m looking forward to that."

One of the names on Eersel's short list is George Jarvis, who bagged his third straight win at ONE Fight Night 30 with a decisive unanimous decision victory over Mouhcine Chafi.

"I don't throw names, but you say, George Jarvis, we will see. He called out my name. Maybe we'll do it."

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE Fight Night 30 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.

