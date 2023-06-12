Regian Eersel breaks down ‘relaxed’ punch that led to quick finish of Dmitry Menshikov

ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel hardly broke a sweat in his latest successful defense. He, however, said that what went down was something he trained for.

‘The Immortal’ knocked out Russian challenger Dmitry Menshikov just 46 seconds into their title showdown at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9 in Bangkok.

The Suriname-Dutch champion connected on a 'relaxed' punch to the head that sent Dmitry Menshikov dropping to the mat and left wobbling after, which forced the referee to eventually wave off the contest.

During the post-fight interview, Regian Eersel shared that he always trains to find the right techniques to effectively use during fights. The same was the case for Menshikov.

He said:

“Yeah, to use the right technique, that's what I trained for, and I think the punch was relaxed and I hit him on the right part of his head, he had wobbling legs.”

The Menshikov victory was the second successful title defense of Regian Eersel of the world title he won last October. He defeated Thai Sinsamut Klinmee in his first test as champion back in March, winning by knockout (body shot) in the fourth round.

Also with the win, ‘The Immortal’ remained a two-sport ONE world champion as he is also the lightweight kickboxing world champion. Eersel said he is ready to take on all comers targeting his world titles and that they should come in prepared when they face him.

