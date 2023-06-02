Two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel shares what a typical day is for him

Regian Eersel shared some insight into what a typical day for him entails as both a father and a world-class athlete.

The reigning two-sport ONE world champion is scheduled to defend his lightweight Muay Thai world championship on June 9 as he returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a clash with Russian debutant Dmitry Menshikov. With fight night closing in, ‘The Immortal’ sat down with Sensei Sam on YouTube to discuss what an average day looks like for him as he juggles training and parenthood.

“A typical day, like Monday, I prepare my kids, I prepare myself, I bring them to daycare. Then, I go to my work, I cook for the children until afternoon, then afternoon, I got one or two hours free, so I’d go to my parents or do some relaxing,” Eersel said.

”Then after, I go and teach kickboxing, I teach kickboxing classes to adults. After the teaching, I’ve got like one hour, I go straight to my gym, relax a little bit, and then my own training starts in the evening, and then I go home.”

The routine has clearly worked in his favor as Regian Eersel heads into his bout riding a 21-fight win streak and the owner of not one, but two ONE world championships. Keeping both of those belts intact will be easier said than done as ‘The Immortal’ is tasked with welcoming knockout artist Dmitry Menshikov to the Circle.

The Russian standout has 27 career wins to his credit with 19 coming by way of knockout. And like his opposition, Menshikov will enter the matchup on an impressive win streak, dispatching 11 opponents in a row.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

