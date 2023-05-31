Regian Eersel is ready to throw down with Dmitry Menshikov

Regian Eersel is counting down the days until his next ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title defense.

Over the past six months, Eersel has fought Sinsamut Klinmee in back-to-back world championship fights. After becoming the inaugural ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion in October 2022, ‘The Immortal’ silenced the doubters on March 17 by securing a fourth-round knockout.

On June 9, Eersel looks to defend his throne against Dmitry Menshikov, a promotional newcomer with dangerous finishing capabilities. Despite the threats his opponents may offer, the Suriname-born fighter is confident in his skills and ready to put on a show.

‘The Immortal’ recently showcased his excitement by posting a fight poster on Instagram, with the caption saying:

“2 weeks out… One Fight Night 11 Only Violence 👊🏽”

Regian Eersel, who also holds the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title, made his ONE Championship debut in April 2018. After dominating the lightweight kickboxing division with seven consecutive wins, Eersel sought a new challenge, leading to his switch to Muay Thai. He now looks to extend his undefeated promotional record with another impressive win at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

Eersel has proven to be one of the best strikers on the planet, but he can’t underestimate Dmitry Menshikov. The Russian fighter holds a 27-2 lifetime record in kickboxing/Muay Thai, with nineteen wins by knockout. Only time will tell if he can pull off the massive upset.

Regian Eersel vs. Dmitry Menshikov will headline ONE Fight Night 11, which goes down inside the world-renowned Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

