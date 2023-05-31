Regian Eersel expects aggressive Dmitry Menshikov to bring the war to him

Regian Eersel is expecting Russian knockout artist Dmitry Menshikov to bring all-out warfare when the two men meet in the ONE Fight Night 11 main event.

Eersel, a reigning two-sport ONE world champion, will put his lightweight Muay Thai title on the line against the newcomer as the promotion once again returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Fans may not be familiar with the background and skill set of Dmitry Menshikov, but ‘The Immortal’ knows exactly what to expect when the two warriors step inside the ring on June 9.

“I think he will bring the war to me,” Eersel said in an interview with ONE Championship.

Menshikov has had his hand raised an impressive 27 times in his combat sports career. Perhaps even more impressive is his 70% finish rate, having knockout out 19 of his opponents. If that weren’t enough, Menshikov will also have momentum on his side as he makes his promotional debut riding an 11-fight win streak.

Of course, Regian Eersel is no stranger to winning streaks. The Surinamese-Dutch standout has won his last 21 contests, including every fight that has occurred under the ONE Championship banner. During that stretch, ‘The Immortal’ has both lived up to his moniker and established himself as one of the greatest strikers in kickboxing and the art of eight limbs.

In addition to the lightweight Muay Thai world title fight, fans will also be treated to a submission showdown as ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo defends his title against 121-win veteran Tommy Langaker in the co-main event of the evening.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

