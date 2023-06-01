What’s at stake for Regian Eersel at ONE Fight Night 11?

As far as sheer dominance inside the circle goes, Regian Eersel is on a whole different level.

Even to this day, the undisputed lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion remains an enigma for his challengers, who all got swallowed by the vortex of his unparalleled striking prowess.

True to his nickname, ‘The Immortal’ has managed to weather every storm that has come his way and is the proud owner of two shiny gold belts.

The Surinamese-Dutch superstar would like to keep it that way this June 9, as he welcomes a heavy-handed challenger looking to make a name for himself at his expense.

In the headlining act of ONE Fight Night 11, Eersel will trade heavy leather with Russian KO artist Dmitry Menshikov at the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

The winner will leave 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' with the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title draped on his shoulder.

The entire event is available free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

While both men have their own motivations heading into this gargantuan bout, let’s take a look at what’s at stake for Regian Eersel.

#3. Unbeaten streak in ONE Championship

Given his soft-spoken nature, Eersel has somehow gone under the radar, quietly putting on a remarkable 21-fight unbeaten streak since 2016.

Nine of those wins have taken place under the ONE banner, with the last two contested under Muay Thai rules.

In hindsight, the Sityodtong Amsterdam product has never been one to glorify his tremendous run.

He has faced world-class talent since moving to ONE and has continued his winning ways, making it even more impressive.

Then again, his next adversary wants to protect a winning streak of his own. The red-hot Menshikov joins the Singapore-based organization after annihilating his last 11 opponents in a row.

#2. Double champion status

Governing two divisions, let alone in different combat sports disciplines, is a tough task for anyone.

Eersel, though, has made it look easy. He’s in rare company alongside Anatoly Malykhin and Christian Lee as the remaining double champions in the promotion at the moment, after Reinier de Ridder and Janet Todd both fell off.

The 30-year-old Amsterdam native has already defended his kickboxing strap four times and will now look to retain his Muay Thai crown for the second time.

If we do indeed have an upset on our hands, Eersel will still have one world title in his possession.

Then again, Menshikov has already made it clear that he’s gunning for both belts, which will all depend on whether or not the Russian can pull it off on June 9.

Eersel, on the other hand, admits getting used to fighting in four-ounce gloves but has no plans of surrendering his place atop the pecking order anytime soon.

#1. Claim as ONE’s pound-for-pound best

It’s a shame that Regian Eersel’s name is rarely mentioned in the promotion’s pound-for-pound best fighter conversation.

Truth be told, some fans and pundits alike have only begun appreciating ‘The Immortal’s' body of work.

While Eersel himself does not seek any validation, it’s about time he gets the respect that he deserves.

The consistent greatness he has shown is second to none, while it appears that he’s only getting better with every circle appearance.

Furthermore, he managed to dispatch some of the most feared strikers in the world, including Sinsamut Klinmee, Arian Sadikovic, and Nieky Holzken, among others.

If the Surinamese-Dutch star gets past Menshikov in a dominating fashion, then he might just be the best fighter in ONE, regardless of the sport.

