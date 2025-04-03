Regian Eersel confident trilogy vs. French striking sensation will end early: “You will see a sleeping Nicolas”

Regian Eersel hopes to leave Alexis Nicolas staring at the roof of the Lumpinee Stadium once the dust settles during their rubber match this Friday, April 4.

Ad

The Sityodtong Amsterdam martial artist goes toe-to-toe against the Frenchman for the third time in slightly over a year in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 30 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Having shared 10 exhilarating rounds with 'Barboza' in the past, the Dutch-based Suriname wizard believes he's equipped with the right knowledge and tools to put the challenger to sleep:

"I am preparing myself for the five rounds. But when I have a chance to finish him, you will see a sleeping Nicolas," the 32-year-old warrior told ONE Championship.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Regian Eersel reclaimed his 26 pounds of gold and recognition as a two-sport world champion when the two ran it back at ONE Fight Night 25 in October last year.

Things were very different for 'The Immortal' in their first scrap, though.

Nicolas outfoxed him across their five-round tie, became the first Frenchman to claim gold in ONE Championship, and snapped Eersel's 22-fight win streak, one that started long before he joined the promotion.

Ad

Ad

Regian Eersel reflects on what led to Alexis Nicolas loss in April last year

Though he is one to rarely make excuses, Regian Eersel admits he only has himself to blame for surrendering his eight-year winning streak to Nicolas.

The fighting pride of Sityodtong Amsterdam, in the same interview, continued:

“I was undefeated for eight years. And yet, honestly, I lost the fire because it became normal. You know, you have a fight, you win, you have another fight. So, it becomes normal.”

Ad

Fight fans in the United States and Canada can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 30 card live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday, April 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.