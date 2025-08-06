Regian Eersel declares himself as 'mentally the strongest fighter in ONE'

The Dutch-Surinamese martial arts hero, Regian Eersel, made a bold declaration about his mental fortitude following his devastating first-round knockout victory over George Jarvis at ONE Fight Night 34.The defending champion delivered a masterclass performance inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium, needing just 84 seconds to crush the British challenger and retain his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title last Friday, August 1. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring the post-fight interview with Circle-side commentator Mitch Chilson, Regian Eersel confidently stated:&quot;I was very confident. I know what I can [do], and I will tell you, mentally, I'm the strongest fighter in ONE Championship.&quot;It was indeed another moment of pure magic from the 32-year-old striking genius, who made it three finishes in a row in &quot;The Art of Eight Limbs.&quot;Since claiming the lightweight Muay Thai crown against Sinsamut on points, he's finished all three title defenses against Sinsamut, Dmitry Menshikov, and Jarvis inside the distance.His bold proclamation demonstrates the kind of championship mindset that has enabled him to thrive in high-pressure situations throughout his decorated career.'The Immortal's victorious outing in Bangkok improved his record to 64-5 under Muay Thai and kickboxing rules. It also helped him cash in on yet another US$50,000 performance bonus. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRegian Eersel addresses his comebackRegian Eersel doesn't plan on waiting in the wings for too long. Instead, the Sityodtong Amsterdam athlete is eyeing up a third fight in what has been another pristine year for him in the world's largest martial arts organization.During the same in-ring exchange with Chilson, 'The Immortal' shared his ideal timeline for a return, saying:&quot;I can be back in two months, three months, four months. So, it's up to ONE Championship.&quot;North American fans who missed any of the action from ONE Fight Night 34 can watch the full event replay for free on Amazon Prime Video.