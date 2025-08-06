Regian Eersel declares himself as 'mentally the strongest fighter in ONE'

By James De Rozario
Published Aug 06, 2025 09:50 GMT
ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel. [Image courtesy from ONE Championship]
ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel. [Image courtesy from ONE Championship]

The Dutch-Surinamese martial arts hero, Regian Eersel, made a bold declaration about his mental fortitude following his devastating first-round knockout victory over George Jarvis at ONE Fight Night 34.

Ad

The defending champion delivered a masterclass performance inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium, needing just 84 seconds to crush the British challenger and retain his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title last Friday, August 1.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During the post-fight interview with Circle-side commentator Mitch Chilson, Regian Eersel confidently stated:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I was very confident. I know what I can [do], and I will tell you, mentally, I'm the strongest fighter in ONE Championship."

It was indeed another moment of pure magic from the 32-year-old striking genius, who made it three finishes in a row in "The Art of Eight Limbs."

Since claiming the lightweight Muay Thai crown against Sinsamut on points, he's finished all three title defenses against Sinsamut, Dmitry Menshikov, and Jarvis inside the distance.

Ad

His bold proclamation demonstrates the kind of championship mindset that has enabled him to thrive in high-pressure situations throughout his decorated career.

'The Immortal's victorious outing in Bangkok improved his record to 64-5 under Muay Thai and kickboxing rules. It also helped him cash in on yet another US$50,000 performance bonus.

Ad

Regian Eersel addresses his comeback

Regian Eersel doesn't plan on waiting in the wings for too long. Instead, the Sityodtong Amsterdam athlete is eyeing up a third fight in what has been another pristine year for him in the world's largest martial arts organization.

During the same in-ring exchange with Chilson, 'The Immortal' shared his ideal timeline for a return, saying:

"I can be back in two months, three months, four months. So, it's up to ONE Championship."

North American fans who missed any of the action from ONE Fight Night 34 can watch the full event replay for free on Amazon Prime Video.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications