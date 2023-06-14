Regian Eersel explains why technique beats power all the time

For two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel it pays to have the right technique.

‘The Immortal’ proved this true once again in his recent fight, where he took down his opponent in just 46 seconds, which he said was a product of the things he worked on in training.

Regian Eersel successfully defended the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title by knocking out Russian challenger Dmitry Menshikov inside a minute of their title showdown at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9 in Bangkok.

He connected on a well-placed left hook to the head of the challenger which was enough to send Dmitry Menshikov to the mat and render him unable to continue.

Speaking during South China Morning Post’s post-fight interview, Regian Eersel shared that what went down against Menshikov was something he had been working on in training and he was happy to see it be effective. He said:

“But you see, if you use the right technique, the knee was a distraction because I saw his right hand. It was like dropping a little bit. I threw the left hook. And I thought he was getting up, but yeah, he did, but he was wobbling and then I knew it was over.”

Watch the interview below:

His latest victory was the second successful defense of the lightweight Muay Thai gold of Regian Eersel, who became the division’s world champion last October.

The Suriname-Dutch champion is also the ONE lightweight kickboxing king and he is looking forward to defending it in his next fight.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 11, which took place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, is available for free on Amazon Prime in North America.

