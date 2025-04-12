Regian Eersel leaving it up to ONE Championship to decide his next kickboxing fight: "I don't see any name"

After beating his rival Alexis Nicolas during their trilogy match at ONE Fight Night 30 last April 4 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with a majority decision nod from the judges, Regian Eersel is staying ready for any opponent that ONE Championship would put in front of him.

In his post-fight interview with the Bangkok Post, Eersel said that he doesn't see a clear kickboxing opponent that he can face next, as he stated:

"In kickboxing right now, I don't see any name."

Watch Regian Eersel's interview here:

With this latest triumph against 'Barboza,' the Surinamese superstar secured his 12th win in 13 matches under the world's largest martial arts organization and now leads his series with Nicolas, 2-1.

If 'The Immortal' won't see action in kickboxing, he has the option to defend his other belt, which is the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title.

A potential challenger for his 26-pound golden belt has emerged during the same card, as George Jarvis earned a masterful unanimous decision victory over Mouchcine Chafi for his fourth straight victory.

Regian Eersel vows to be ready for fresh challengers in ONE Championship after clearing out the division

The Sityodtong Amsterdam representative has virtually cleared the lightweight division in both kickboxing and Muay Thai, but he says that he will be ready for a new wave of contenders once ONE Championship signs more names to the promotion.

Eersel stated this during his recent interview with the South China Morning Post:

"Yes, I cleared the division. So we don't have many lightweight fighters in ONE Championship. But I don't mind. The organization is doing its best to find new fighters, as they did with Alexis last year. So I have my trust in the organization, like I said, I'm here. I will fight!"

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 30 via the free event replay.

