“I cleared the division” - Regian Eersel ready to move on to new challenges after concluding rivalry with Alexis Nicolas

Regian Eersel has put his trust in ONE Championship to find him another worthy challenger.

At ONE Fight Night 30, Eersel ended the latest chapter of his fighting career, a trilogy with Alexis Nicolas. 'The Immortal' secured a second consecutive decision win against Nicolas, making him the winner of the three-fight series.

Eersel recently appeared in an interview with the South China Morning Post and spoke about ONE finding him new opponents:

"Yes, I cleared the division. So we don't have many lightweight fighters in ONE Championship. But I don't mind. The organization is doing its best to find new fighters, as they did with Alexis last year. So I have my trust in the organization, like I said, I'm here. I will fight!"

The replay of ONE Fight Night 23, including Regian Eersel's back-and-forth battle with Alexis Nicolas, can be seen for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Check out Regian Eersel's entire interview below:

Regian Eersel plans to hire nutritionist after losing title on the scales

Regian Eersel's ONE Fight Night 30 week didn't entirely go as planned. The 32-year-old missed weight and failed his hydration test, forcing him to vacate his ONE lightweight kickboxing world title before fighting Alexis Nicolas.

While speaking to the South China Morning Post, Eersel had this to say about hiring a nutritionist for his next fight:

"I don't know the reason. I'm not a professional. I also don't have professionals in my team who helped me with the hydration test. So I do it all by myself. Every time it was going well in every fight. And so this fight, I failed three times. So, oh sh*t, yeah, sh*t happens. So I think my next fight I will hire a professional to make the hydration test."

Eersel remains the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion. 'The Immortal' has established promotional records of 9-1 in kickboxing, his lone loss against Alexis Nicolas, and 3-0 in Muay Thai.

Eersel last defended his Muay Thai strap with a 46-second knockout win against Dmitry Menshikov in June 2023.

