Regian Eersel on what it means to him to hold seminars in Suriname: “It’s very important for me”

Regian Eersel takes great pride in returning to his home country to teach those that don’t have the means to seek training elsewhere.

Though he grew up on the mean streets of Amsterdam, the reigning two-sport ONE world champion was born in Suriname and continues to visit the country, bringing his skills to the aspiring fighters that call the country home. Speaking with ONE Championship, Eersel expressed his desire to help young fighters who lack the resources to travel out of the country and hone their skills:

“It’s very important for me to do this in Suriname. I was born there, and I’ve been there many times. I want to help the young fighters that are over there because we have a lot of talent... But because of the circumstances in the country, they cannot develop by going outside and fighting in foreign countries.”

Suriname’s 600,000+ residents will be behind Regian Eersel this Friday night as the striking sensation returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for the second time in 2023. This time, ‘The Immortal’ will square off with Russian knockout artist Dmitry Menshikov. Eersel will put his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title on the line against the ONE debutant who has made a career out of putting people’s lights out inside the ring.

Dmitry Menshikov may not be a well-known name, but he has an impeccable record, scoring 27 career wins with 19 coming by way of knockout. Menshikov heads to The Land of Smiles on an 11-fight win streak and is determined to capture 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold in his first appearance with the promotion.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

