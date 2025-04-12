Regian Eersel puzzled by weigh-in blip that forced him to surrender his world title: "I don't know what went wrong"

Former ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel was certain that he was able to cover every base during his supposed championship defense against Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 30 last April 4.

However, he failed his hydration test during the official weigh-ins, which led to him being stripped of the 26-pound golden belt on the scales and only making Nicolas eligible to win the championship during the showdown.

Regian Eersel spoke about the matter during his recent interview with the Bangkok Post, as he stated:

"I don't know. Maybe I have to find a professional to help me with the hydration test. But I don't know what went wrong. I did everything like I did before. But the hydration test, we failed three times. So as I said, shit happens."

Watch Regian Eersel's interview here:

Despite this debacle, 'The Immortal' still won his trilogy match against 'Barboza' with a majority decision victory that was culminated in a second-round knockdown.

Regian Eersel says that he is on track to become one of the greatest strikers in all combat sports

The Sityodtong Amsterdam representative, who still holds the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title, may already be part of other combat sports fans' Mt. Rushmore, but he claims that he's still not there yet and insists that he's still building it at the moment.

By piling up more victories, he could eventually reach that goal, which is why he hopes to see action in the art of eight limbs for his next fight, as he told the South China Morning Post:

"I don't see myself as [the greatest of] all time, but I'm getting there. And I build my legacy step by step. So, I hope my next fight will be Muay Thai. And I just enjoy the journey."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 30 via the free event replay.

