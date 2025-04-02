Regian Eersel recalls the time ONE offered him a chance at two-sport glory: "I immediately said yes"

Surinamese striking superstar Regian Eersel didn't have second thoughts when ONE Championship asked him if he wanted to compete for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title.

Ad

The reigning two-sport lightweight king recently shared this during his interview with the Guillotine Podcast, saying that it would cement his legacy, thus, will make his country and team proud:

"So, for me, I got the opportunity to compete for the Muay Thai belt, and I immediately said yes. Of course, I want to write a legacy for myself, for my country, and for my team."

Ad

Trending

Watch Regian Eersel's full interview here:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

'The Immortal' became the inaugural ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion in May 2019 at ONE: Enter the Dragon when he unanimously beat Nieky Holzken, then three years later in October 2022, he earned the lightweight Muay Thai crown with a close split decision win over Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE on Prime Video 3.

Now, Regian Eersel is scheduled to face his French rival Alexis Nicolas in a trilogy match on April 4 for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai belt inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad

Regian Eersel wants to close the chapter of his career with Alexis Nicolas and prove that he's the world champion

During the same interview with the Guillotine Podcast, the Sityodtong Amsterdam-affiliated athlete claims that he wants to end his rivalry with Alexis Nicolas through their impending championship battle at ONE Fight Night 30.

Ad

According to Eersel, a win for him would help his case in proving that he's the unquestioned king of the division, as he explained:

"The difference is this is the third time we're going to fight each other. And this time, I have to prove to the world again why I'm the better fighter and why I'm the king of the division."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch ONE Fight Night 30 live in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.