Regian Eersel says he feels ‘more comfortable’ in smaller gloves

Regian Eersel is getting more comfortable in smaller gloves by the day. As per the Suriname native, that's bad news for his opponents.

In his last two fights, ‘The Immortal’ put on 4-ounce gloves as he competed in Muay Thai with great success.

In October last year, Regian Eersel vied for the inaugural ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title and won over Thai Sinsamut Klinmee via split decision. The victory made him a two-sport ONE world champion as he is also the division’s kickboxing king.

The two then met in a rematch in March, with the Sityodtong Amsterdam affiliate successfully retaining the world title with a fourth-round technical knockout (body shot) of Sinsamut.

Regian Eersel said the two wins speak volumes of where he is now as a concurrent Muay Thai fighter and that he cannot wait to showcase this further in his next fight.

He told the South China Morning Post in an interview:

“What I learned about the two fights is that I feel more comfortable in the small gloves. And you'll see it this Friday.”

Watch the full interview below:

Regian Eersel will make his second defense of the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9 in Bangkok.

He will take on Dmitry Menshikov of Russia in the headlining title showdown of the event, which will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Apart from making another successful title defense, Eersel is out to keep his ONE win-loss record unblemished. It currently stands at 9-0.

Dmitry Menshikov, meanwhile, is making his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 11. He holds an impressive 27-2 professional record, winning his last 11 fights, making him a highly capable challenger not to sleep on.

ONE Fight Night 11 is free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

