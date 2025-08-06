Regian Eersel says finish of George Jarvis was routine: “When I see the opening, I will go for it”

The reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion, Regian ‘The Immortal’ Eersel, of Suriname and the Netherlands, is fresh off an explosive and decisive finish of British challenger ‘G-Unit’ George Jarvis of the United Kingdom last weekend.And despite the thrilling 84-second early end to their highly anticipated matchup, ‘The Immortal’ says it was all textbook for him.Speaking during the ONE Fight Night 34 post-fight interviews, Eersel explained his usual approach to getting the knockout. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post‘The Immortal’ addressed the media:&quot;You know, when I see the opening, especially in the four-ounce gloves, I will go for it.”Furthermore, Eersel says he wanted to prove a point, especially to his opponent. He added:“And another thing, he said he's a real Muay Thai fighter. I know Muay Thai fighters usually start very slow, and I think he also had that in his mind, to start very slow. Like he said, I'm not a real Muay Thai fighter, right? I'm going to start fast and hard.&quot;Eersel and Jarvis faced off in the main event of ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which went down live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, August 2.Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Regian Eersel on thrilling George Jarvis ONE Fight Night 34 fight ending moments‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel first dropped ‘G-Unit’ George Jarvis with a sharp counter right hand at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video last weekend.He followed it up with another right hand down the middle to seal the deal.Eersel described how the finish came about. He said:“It was just instinct. The first one, the one-two, my coach told me to go to the middle, so I did. He went down and got the eight count. After that, I just went for his head and body, and after that, I saw that he was open and a little bit dizzy, so I put the straight right, right to his nose, so that was my finish.”Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Regian Eersel’s next fight.