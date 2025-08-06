  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Regian Eersel says finish of George Jarvis was routine: “When I see the opening, I will go for it”

Regian Eersel says finish of George Jarvis was routine: “When I see the opening, I will go for it”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Aug 06, 2025 09:49 GMT
George Jarvis and Regian Eersel - Photo by ONE Championship
George Jarvis and Regian Eersel - Photo by ONE Championship

The reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion, Regian ‘The Immortal’ Eersel, of Suriname and the Netherlands, is fresh off an explosive and decisive finish of British challenger ‘G-Unit’ George Jarvis of the United Kingdom last weekend.

Ad

And despite the thrilling 84-second early end to their highly anticipated matchup, ‘The Immortal’ says it was all textbook for him.

Speaking during the ONE Fight Night 34 post-fight interviews, Eersel explained his usual approach to getting the knockout.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

‘The Immortal’ addressed the media:

"You know, when I see the opening, especially in the four-ounce gloves, I will go for it.”

Furthermore, Eersel says he wanted to prove a point, especially to his opponent. He added:

“And another thing, he said he's a real Muay Thai fighter. I know Muay Thai fighters usually start very slow, and I think he also had that in his mind, to start very slow. Like he said, I'm not a real Muay Thai fighter, right? I'm going to start fast and hard."
Ad

Eersel and Jarvis faced off in the main event of ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which went down live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, August 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Regian Eersel on thrilling George Jarvis ONE Fight Night 34 fight ending moments

‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel first dropped ‘G-Unit’ George Jarvis with a sharp counter right hand at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video last weekend.

Ad

He followed it up with another right hand down the middle to seal the deal.

Eersel described how the finish came about. He said:

“It was just instinct. The first one, the one-two, my coach told me to go to the middle, so I did. He went down and got the eight count. After that, I just went for his head and body, and after that, I saw that he was open and a little bit dizzy, so I put the straight right, right to his nose, so that was my finish.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Regian Eersel’s next fight.

About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications