Regian Eersel says protecting Muay Thai and kickboxing belts is important for his legacy

Two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel has every intention of protecting his two ONE world titles for as long as possible.

After dominating the world of kickboxing for the last five years, ‘The Immortal’ scored a second world championship, defeating Thai standout Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE on Prime Video 3 last October. Eersel continued his reign over the art of eight limbs by knocking out Klinmee in their critically-acclaimed rematch at ONE Friday Fights 9 earlier this year.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Regian Eersel spoke about his status as one of the promotion’s few two-sport titleholders and his desire to keep the belts for as long as possible as he continues to establish his legacy.

“Just to build my legacy, you know, so [Muay Thai and kickboxing] are both important for me, and I like both."

Eersel’s success inside the circle is nothing short of impressive, but it could all come crashing down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium as ‘The Immortal’ is set to square off with Russian knockout artist Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video. Menshikov may not be a household name, but he’s one big win away from establishing himself as one of the best strikers in the world.

Riding the momentum of an 11-fight win streak, the ONE Championship debutant will attempt to score his 28th career victory, and if things go according to plan, his 20th win by way of knockout. It all goes down in the Land of Smiles on June 9.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime.

