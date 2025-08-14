Regian Eersel says tough training camp for George Jarvis paid off: “I put all the hard work behind the scenes”

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel of Suriname and the Netherlands credits his recent knockout success to intense preparations for his latest world title defense.
Eersel put his gold on the line against British brawler ‘G-Unit’ George Jarvis at the recently concluded ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video earlier this month, and scored an emphatic 84-second knockout victory.
Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin in a recent interview after his victory, Eersel explained how an intense training camp for the fight made all the difference.
‘The Immortal’ stated:
"Yes, easy work, but I put all the hard work behind the scenes. So I did a very hard camp because I know Jarvis is a good fighter. He's a brawler, so, yeah."
Needless to say, the 32-year-old superstar has proven yet again that with hard work comes success, as he remains on top of a stacked lightweight division in the world’s largest martial arts organization.
ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video took place live at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Aug. 2. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Regian Eersel thanks fans for support after latest world title win: “I really feel the energy”
‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel wants to credit his legions of supporters for cheering him on, which he says made all the difference at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video.
He told ONE Championship:
“Everyone, thank you for your support. I really feel the energy, also the messages I get online. Keep doing it, keep supporting me, it only motivates me, and much love to you all. Keep following me and keep supporting me because I'm here to entertain you guys and create beautiful fights.”
