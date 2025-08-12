Regian Eersel thanks fans for support that continues to motivate him: “I really feel the energy”

The reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion, Regian ‘The Immortal’ Eersel of Suriname and the Netherlands, expressed heartfelt gratitude to all of his fans who tuned in from around the world and watched him defend his belt live at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video earlier this month.The 32-year-old Dutch-Surinamese superstar gave props to his fans for the powerful impact of their support, which boosted his performance and led to an 84-second knockout victory over tough British challenger ‘G-Unit’ George Jarvis.Speaking during the ONE Fight Night 34 post-fight interviews, Eersel delivered a heartfelt message to his supporters. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post‘The Immortal’ addressed the media:&quot;Everyone, thank you for your support. I really feel the energy, also the messages I get online. Keep doing it, keep supporting me, it only motivates me, and much love to you all. Keep following me and keep supporting me because I'm here to entertain you guys and create beautiful fights.&quot;ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video was broadcast live on August 2, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Regian Eersel on how he remains at the top of his game‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel proved once again that he’s one of the best fighters in the world, pound-for-pound. But the Dutch-Surinamese superstar maintains that it’s because of his hard work that he’s able to reach all of this success.Eersel talked about the sacrifices he has to make to maintain his place on the podium. ‘The Immortal’ said:“The sacrifice that I always make is, you know, spending more time in the gym. I don’t go out. I eat healthy, and don’t go to parties. You know, when you come home, you have less energy for your family because you put all your energy in training, stuff like that, but they’re used to it, and what I get back when I’m home.”Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Regian Eersel’s next fight.