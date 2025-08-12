  • home icon
  Regian Eersel welcomes cross-division superfights with fellow ONE stars: "It will be awesome"

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Aug 12, 2025 14:44 GMT
Regian Eersel - Photo by ONE Championship
Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel of Suriname and the Netherlands has entertained the idea for potential cross-divisional superfights with fellow ONE World Champions.

The 32-year-old multi-sport monster is open to facing other big names in ONE Championship who are willing to move up to his weight class.

The Amsterdam native explained that ONE Championship’s hydration testing protocols prevent him from cutting weight by dehydration, so if his fellow titleholders want to fight, they have to move up to lightweight to face him.

Speaking during the ONE Fight Night 34 post-fight interviews, Eersel shot out a challenge to his fellow ONE stars.

‘The Immortal’ addressed the media:

"If they can come up to my weight class, it will be awesome. I can't go down because of the hydration test. Without hydration tests, I can go down, but with hydration tests, I can't go down. So they have to come up to my weight class, but I would love to. If they come up, I would love to welcome them to the big boys."
ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video was broadcast live on August 2 from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Regian Eersel targets vacant kickboxing belt he left behind: “I want my first baby back”

‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel appears unstoppable in Muay Thai competition after his first-round knockout win over ‘G-Unit’ George Jarvis earlier this month. Now, the 32-year-old says he’s looking to regain champ-champ status and go after his kickboxing belt.

Eersel told Mitch Chilson in his post-fight interview:

“What's next for ‘The Immortal’? I want my first baby back, and that's my kickboxing belt. So, Mr. Chatri Sityodtong, can I please [have] my next fight, a kickboxing fight for my baby?”

