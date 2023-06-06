Regian Eersel says he will move into coaching role after he hangs up his gloves

Reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel, of Suriname and The Netherlands, knows what he wants to do after he hangs up his gloves for good and rides off into the sunset. That’s to impart his knowledge and skills to young up-and-coming fighters.

Like many combat sports athletes, once their fighting careers are over, Eersel can see himself becoming a coach, guiding the next generation of strikers looking to make a name for themselves on the world stage.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Regian Eersel revealed his post-retirement plans.

‘The Immortal’ said:

“Maybe in eight years or 10 years [I will start teaching]. I would like to share my knowledge when I go to retirement.”

The key here is that he said eight to ten years. Without a doubt, Eersel is at the top of the food chain regarding striking. He’s arguably the pound-for-pound best striker in the world right now, and the two ONE Championship golden belts over his shoulders are undeniable proof of that. If you need more proof, Eersel can prove it to you himself in his next fight.

Two-sport ONE world champion ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel will stake his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title against dangerous Russian knockout artist Dmitry Menshikov. The two will square off in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 9th. It will stream free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

