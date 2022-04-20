Regian Eersel says there will be "no respect" when the bell rings against Arian Sadikovic 

Regian Eersel is one of the most dominant fighters in ONE Championship. The Surinamese-Dutchman has racked up an incredible 18-fight winning streak and will be making the fourth defense of the ONE kickboxing lightweight title at ONE 156 in Singapore on Friday.

Speaking at the pre-fight virtual media day, the champ said he's ready for a hard fight:

“For me it feels normal [to be at the top]. It’s been 6 years that I’ve been unbeaten. It feels good. I enjoy it. He's a good fighter. A hard fighter. A strong fighter. He likes to put the pressure on. I saw in his fight against Haida he has very good skills. Boxing skills but also kicks and knees, so I think it's going to be a hard fight."

Eersel went on to warn his opponent:

“From my side, on Friday in the cage there will be no respect. It will be a fight. We’ll see on Friday.”

The 29-year-old is very well-rounded and appears to be at his peak. His 18 straight wins have also come against some of the biggest names in martial arts, including the likes of Nieky Holzken and No.14-ranked UFC lightweight Brad Riddell.

Eersel believes mental strength sets him apart

Sadikovic boasts a 22-3 record, including 10 KOs. Despite his experience, the German has admitted that the champion will be the toughest opponent he's ever faced.

Eersel reminded the media that he's only human, but explained that his work ethic, as well as his ability to think, is what makes him so formidable.

"I think it's because of my training schedule. I keep training even when I don't have a fight. Fighting is also mental. You have to be mentally strong and I think i'm very strong in my head. Fighting is not only with your body - it's also with your brain."

Despite his dominance in recent years, Eersel has not finished a fight since beating Anthony Njokuani at ONE: Call to Greatness in 2019.

In Sadikovic, 'The Immortal' will be facing an opponent who sees this clash as the biggest moment of his career. The German has said that bringing the belt back home and then to Bosnia (the land of his ancestors) is his number one goal.

