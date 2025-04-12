Regian Eersel wants to hit the pause on Alexis Nicolas rivalry for the time being: "I'm ready to move on"

Regian Eersel wants fresh opposition in his next fight, as he was able to put his rivalry against Alexis Nicolas to bed last April 4 at ONE Fight Night 30 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. Thailand, with a majority decision victory.
It was their third meeting in the last 12 months, and Eersel won the last two bouts to go ahead in their series. For this reason, the Surinamese striking sensation plans on fighting another contender besides 'Barboza', but he doesn't rule out the possibility of another fight down the line.
'The Immortal' mentioned this during his recent interview with the Bangkok Post, where he stated:
"I'm ready to move on. Three fights are enough. Maybe in a couple of years, we can fight again. But for now, I'm done."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Watch Regian Eersel's interview here:
Although he won via points, Regian Eersel wasn't eligible to capture the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title because of his failed hydration test, which also became the reason for the stripping of the 26-pound golden belt.
Regian Eersel says he's glad about winning his trilogy match with Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 30
In another recent interview with the South China Morning Post, following his victory over the Frenchman, the Sityodtong Amsterdam representative revealed his satisfaction and overall happiness for beating Nicolas in their third match.
The reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion said that the knockdown he scored in the second salvo of the match was the cherry on top for his 12th victory under the world's largest martial arts organization, as he stated:
"Yeah, I'm feeling amazing. I got the win, so I'm happy. I got the eight counts, so I'm very happy, and I enjoyed this fight."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 30 via the free event replay.