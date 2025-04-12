“I enjoyed this fight” - Regian Eersel extremely satisfied with his performance rivalry-concluding win over Alexis Nicolas

Regian Eersel may have left Bangkok without his ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship, but he is still happy to have gotten another big win over Alexis Nicolas.

Ad

Eersel closed out the pair's trilogy at ONE Fight Night 30, securing a majority decision victory over the Frenchman.

Ad

Trending

Unfortunately, the 32-year-old left empty-handed after failing to pass hydration for the fight, resulting in him being stripped of the lightweight kickboxing crown.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Still, 'The Immortal' was thrilled to showcase another stellar performance and take two out of the three against one of the hardest opponents he's ever faced.

"Yeah, I'm feeling amazing," Eersel said in a post-fight interview with the South China Morning Post. "I got the win, so I'm happy. I got the eight counts, so I'm very happy, and I enjoyed this fight."

Ad

Ad

Eersel hopes to one day reclaim the 26 pounds he lost on the stool. For now, 'The Immortal' is looking forward to defending his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title next.

Regian Eersel welcomes a title tilt against George Jarvis

Also competing at ONE Fight Night 30 was rising lightweight Muay Thai contender George Jarvis. 'G-Unit' earned his third straight win on martial arts' biggest global stage, besting Mouhcine Chafi via unanimous decision. Following the victory, Jarvis called for a potential title clash with Regian Eersel.

Ad

Getting wind of Jarvis's comments, 'The Immortal' was more than open to a potential meeting between the two.

"I don't throw names, but you say, George Jarvis, we will see," Eersel said. "He called out my name. Maybe we'll do it."

With Eersel ready to get back to work in four-ounce gloves, is Jarvis the next man up for the Surinamese sensation, or is there another name that should be on Eersel's radar?

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE Fight Night 30 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.