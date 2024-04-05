Regian Eersel zeroes in on Alexis Nicolas' unbeaten streak: "I want to give him his first loss"

ONE Championship two-sport king Regian Eersel promises to deliver another striking clinic and put an end to Alexis Nicolas' unbeaten streak when they cross paths in the main event of ONE Fight Night 21 this Friday, April 5.

The Surinamese striker has been on an absolute tear throughout his promotional run. Whether it comes to his power, fight IQ or high-level experience, there seems to be no one who could match the ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing king.

Given the plot, it will be hard for Nicolas to maintain his perfect slate against 'The Immortal.' Of course, no one knows this better than the divisional king, who puts his kickboxing crown on the line.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA before their Lumpinee Boxing Stadium firefight, Regian Eersel said he has eyes on wiping out the zero from Nicolas' resume.

The Sityodtong Amsterdam athlete shared:

"I'm happy that I can show my skills again, and I'm ready for a new opponent. He's a good fighter. He's undefeated in his professional career, so it's good for him. But I want to give him his first loss."

Watch his exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA here:

Regian Eersel says Alexis Nicolas and him share similar fighting styles

Though he envisions himself walking out of the Mecca of Muay Thai with his pristine record under the ONE spotlight intact, Regian Eersel fears he'll be in for a war at ONE Fight Night 21.

In a fight week interview with CountFilms TV, the 31-year-old offered some praise for his dance partner, even saying they spot some resemblance in terms of style.

Regian Eersel said:

"I think our fighting styles are a bit similar. So I think it will be like an explosive Saturday morning."

ONE Fight Night 21 will be available live and for free to all active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 5.

Two world titles will be up for grabs on the stacked card. Besides Eersel and Alexis Nicolas' five-round scrap, ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo defends his crown for the first time against debutant Izaak Michell.

