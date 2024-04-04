"I have more experience" - Regian Eersel believes his wisdom will be the difference against unbeaten Alexis Nicolas

It's a hard task for absolutely anyone out there to match Regian Eersel when it comes to his high-level experience.

The reigning two-sport world champion in the lightweight division has produced an incredible unbeaten run in world title fights in ONE Championship.

When other opponents start to fade, 'The Immortal' is only just getting startedm and he believes this will be the difference in his next fight.

At ONE Fight Night 21, his kickboxing crown is on the line as Alexis Nicolas looks to pull off a huge upset in his second fight with the promotion. Eersel spoke highly of his opponent in a recent fight week interview with CountFilms TV ahead of April 5.

Despite the style that Nicolas brings to the table, the world champion said that, ultimately, he believes his time spent inside the ring will be the difference:

"I think our fighting styles are a bit similar. So I think it will be like an explosive Saturday morning but I think I have more experience."

Watch Regian Eersel's full interview below:

Regian Eersel only gets better over time

The struggle for anyone that is taking on Regian Eersel is knowing when to push and pull against the dominant world champion.

Eersel only gets stronger as the fight goes on, and even if you try to push the action early, he is a master of controlling the pace or even capitalizing once you start to open up.

This all comes from his huge amount of elite-level experience that is shown in his composure when fighting on the biggest stages.

Alexis Nicolas will have to experience this on April 5 while simultaneously standing accross the ring from a champion that shows no signs of slowing down.

To say the odds are stacked against him would be an understatement but as Eersel himself knows, no opponent can be underestimated.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

