Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney: Undisputed super-lightweight title fight set to headline December card in San Francisco

Devin Haney and Regis Prograis are poised to step into the ring in a bout that promises to be an epic clash.

According to a tweet from Michael Benson of TalkSport, the fight is expected to take place on December 9 at Chase Center in San Francisco.

"Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney for the WBC super-lightweight world title is reportedly now set for Dec 9th in San Francisco and will be broadcast on DAZN PPV in the USA. [According to @MikeCoppinger]"

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The stage for this highly anticipated bout is the iconic Chase Center in San Francisco, where two pugilistic powerhouses will vie for supremacy.

The excitement surrounding this matchup has been building for months. Initially slated for October 28th in Las Vegas, fight fans were eagerly awaiting this electrifying showdown. However, recent reports indicate a shift in the location and date, with December 9th now emerging as the new target.

Devin Haney has an outstanding record of 30 wins and zero losses in the 135-pound weight class, with 15 knockouts. He cemented his position as the undisputed lightweight champion by defeating Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Meanwhile, Regis Prograis, who has won 29 out of 30 fights, secured the vacant WBC light welterweight title in November 2022 by knocking out Jose Zepeda. He then defended his title successfully on June 17, defeating Danielito Zorrilla in a split-decision victory.

J Prince Opens Up About Shakur Stevenson vs. Devin Haney Showdown

In a recent interview with Fight Hype, Prince delved into the possibility of a lightweight clash between Shakur Stevenson and Devin Haney. He revealed Stevenson's strong desire to face 'The Dream' in the ring and emphasized that making this contest a reality is their current objective.

However, during the interview, Prince hinted at the potential stumbling block of negotiations, suggesting that the reigning champion could price himself out of the fight.

Prince articulated their stance in the interview, saying:

“Absolutely, there's no doubt – we are eager for that fight. We're here, we're prepared, and we're waiting. The only way this fight won't materialize is if they're not interested. When someone doesn't want to fight, there are various ways to convey that message. One of the most common ways is by making exaggerated financial demands. Just know that we're ready and waiting.”

Check out the interview below: