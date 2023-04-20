Reinier de Ridder arrives in Denver to acclimate heading into ONE Fight Night 10

Reinier de Ridder is taking every precedent to ensure he’s properly acclimated by the time he goes up against Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 10.

The ONE middleweight world champion arrived in Denver, Colorado, more than a couple of weeks before the May 5 card at the sold-out 1stBank Center.

Though he’s an absolute talker on the mic, de Ridder had a more than simple caption for his first post upon arriving in the city:

“😘,” posted ‘The Dutch Knight’.

Colorado is estimated to be about 6,800 feet above sea level, and that high altitude will certainly bring different problems, especially in the cardio department.

De Ridder is arguably the most talented submission expert in mixed martial arts right now. He wants to ensure that he won’t have any difficulties in his brief stop at submission grappling.

The Dutch superstar will face Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 10 in what’s shaping up to be a fast-paced submission grappling match. Ruotolo, an IBJJF world champion, and de Ridder are aggressive submission artists who use insane athleticism during matches.

While some BJJ fighters tend to wait for openings in their opponent’s defenses, Ruotolo and de Ridder are the complete opposite. The two fighters would actively isolate the neck or any limb of their choosing to lock in any submission hold they fancy.

Reinier De Ridder, being a natural mixed martial artist, has no problems using his judo to put his opponents to the ground, while Ruotolo uses his wrestling to get to a dominant position.

ONE Fight Night 10 streams live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

