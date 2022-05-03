"So angry" - Reinier de Ridder playfully comments on Jonathan Haggerty's pad work ahead of ONE 157

Reinier de Ridder, by all accounts, is a pretty laid-back guy and he’s more than willing to make jokes with just about anyone.

The ONE light heavyweight and middleweight world champion recently came across a snippet of Jonathan Haggerty’s training and the double champion couldn’t help but have some fun.

ONE Championship recently shared a clip of Haggerty’s session on the mitts and de Ridder had one simple thing to say about ‘The General’ in the comments. 'The Dutch Knight' wrote:

“So angry 😘.”

Just to be a little more cheeky, the Dutch superstar even added a kissing emoji.

Haggerty is set to face Walter Goncalves in the first round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix at ONE: 157. The event will take place on May 20 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

De Ridder, meanwhile, is coming off a draw against Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Andre Galvao in a grappling match at ONE X last March.

Reinier de Ridder proves that he’s always a fun guy on social media

This isn’t the first time that Reinier de Ridder, who’s one of the most dangerous martial artists in the world, has had fun on social media.

From riding a skateboard inside his house to getting bullied by his kids, ’The Dutch Knight’ has no qualms about making fun of others and himself on Instagram whenever he gets the chance to do so.

He once described himself as a lightweight despite being in the company of ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes and heavyweight Brazilian jiu-jitsu superstar Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida.

De Ridder also joked that he might have died and gone to heaven when he rolled with Gordon Ryan, Garry Tonon and John Danaher. Evidently, the 31-year-old sometimes gets too excited with just the most mundane of things.

He once updated his fans about the proceedings of the ONE X press conference when he posted a selfie of himself with former ONE lightweight world champion Eduard Folayang, Moraes, ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn, and ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

His most memorable Instagram post, however, was when he trained with former title rival Aung La N Sang at Sanford MMA. In a previous interview with South China Morning Post’s Tom Taylor, said he had a memorable time training with Aung La. His visit to Florida also allowed his family to have fun with the Burmese legend.

“It was special. After those fights, it was very good to see him. We got some time to chat, he met my wife, met my kids, so it was very special. It was very good, I learned some stuff from him, had some kickboxing rounds, it was very good.”

Watch the interview with Reinier de Ridder below:

Edited by C. Naik