  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Reinier de Ridder dismayed over fan backlash toward Bo Nickal after UFC Des Moines loss: "I don't like that stuff"

Reinier de Ridder dismayed over fan backlash toward Bo Nickal after UFC Des Moines loss: "I don't like that stuff"

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified May 25, 2025 12:46 GMT
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen v Figueiredo - Weigh-In - Source: Getty
Reinier de Ridder (left) comes to Bo Nickal's (right) defense [Image Courtesy: Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images]

Reinier de Ridder is no fan of the hatred and mockery that Bo Nickal has been subjected to following the All-American wrestler's loss to him at UFC Des Moines. He shared his take on the situation in a recent interview with the MMA Junkie, where he expressed his disappointment over fan conduct regarding Nickal.

Ad

Ahead of UFC Des Moines, Nickal was among the hottest prospects in MMA, but had a polarizing image due to his subpar performance against Paul Craig at UFC 309 and his braggadocious personality despite his lack of accomplishments in MMA. De Ridder, though, does not believe this is reason enough to hate Nickal.

"Yeah, I don't like that stuff. It's not a nice part of our culture at the moment that people will hate on somebody online like that. I've said this a couple of times in interviews after the fight, but it's pretty easy for him to get away from. He doesn't need to be on social media. He can just put the phone down for a couple of days and it would have been over. He wouldn't have had to take all the negative stuff in, but I don't believe he did."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Reinier de Ridder's thoughts on the Bo Nickal hate train (6:57):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

youtube-cover
Ad

Unfortunately for Nickal, the many statements he has made throughout the years haven't endeared him to the MMA fandom. Not only did he claimed that he would have been a favorite against Khamzat Chimaev, but also criticized the grappling of Israel Adesanya, with both men being vastly more accomplished than him in MMA.

Bo Nickal just suffered his first professional MMA loss

After authoring a 7-0 record, Bo Nickal took on Reinier de Ridder at UFC Des Moines. Despite being supremely confident heading into the bout, the three-time NCAA Division I wrestling champion was completely out of his depth in the fight. After minimal success in round one, he tired tremendously.

Ad

Afterward, de Ridder took control of the fight, outmuscling and outhustling him in the clinch, while also picking him apart in the striking department. In round two, he landed knees to the body that folded Nickal over for the TKO.

About the author
Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications