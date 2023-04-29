Reinier de Ridder on KO loss to Anatoly Malykhin: “Sh*t happens”

Former ONE light heavyweight world champion and current middleweight king ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder may have bitten off more than he can chew when he got brutally knocked out by ONE interim heavyweight world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin last December.

But he has no regrets, and looks at it as a go big or go home situation.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, De Ridder said he sees the knockout merely as a consequence of trying to do great things.

‘The Dutch Knight’ said:

“Sh*t happens, man. I’ve never lost a fight before. I’ve never really been hurt in training. It was tough, but I was always prepared for this.”

De Ridder came into the fight with Malykhin oozing with confidence. But he was also prepared to deal with losing, knowing he was taking on such a tough challenge.

Will he step inside the circle for his next match with the same mindset? We’ll soon find out.

Reinier de Ridder will meet American BJJ prodigy Tye Ruotolo in a middleweight submission grappling match at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The historic sold-out event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon subscription.

De Ridder understands that anything can happen in a fight, including getting sent to the shadow realm by Malykhin. He also knows the next man he’s up against in Ruotolo could end up choking him out. But he doesn’t care. He just wants to test himself.

‘The Dutch Knight’ added:

“I know that if you stick around long enough, if you look for the largest challenges, which I do, sh*t happens.”

Follow Sportskeeda for all the news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III, as we deliver news straight from Colorado.

Poll : 0 votes