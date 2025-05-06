Reinier de Ridder lavishes praise on Israel Adesanya, credits the former UFC champion for "inspiring" him

Reinier de Ridder has praised Israel Adesanya's past reign as the UFC middleweight champion. He noted that Adesanya's champion mentality and ways of overcoming adversity were inspirational.

'The Last Stylebender' surged up the middleweight rankings when he joined the UFC following his kickboxing career, defeated several top contenders, including Derek Brunson and Kelvin Gastelum, before dethroning Robert Whittaker. His title reign was impressive but came to an end after losing a fifth-round TKO to longtime rival Alex Pereira.

During de Ridder's latest appearance on Submission Radio, he disclosed that Adesanya was his favourite. He praised 'The Last Stylebender's' run in the division, mentioning that he was inspired by the Nigerian-born Kiwi's knockout win over Pereira to avenge his loss and regain the middleweight championship. 'RDR' said:

"Adesanya, what he did in those fights with Pereira, it's kind of the most inspiring, most special thing I've ever seen in sports. The guy gets beat by somebody three times in the fu**ing row, gets knocked out the last time, is losing the fourth fight and then coming back and knocking him out. If this would happen in a movie, people wouldn't believe it. It's too perfect."

Check out the full interview featuring Reinier de Ridder's comments regarding Israel Adesanya below:

Reinier de Ridder shares prediction for Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Reinier de Ridder also shared his prediction for the welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena, which headlines UFC 315 this Saturday. During the aforementioned appearance, 'RDR' mentioned that he believes Muhammad will retain the welterweight strap and that his grappling will be a major factor.

"I think [Muhammad] will win this one. Just the pressure, the relentless takedown attempts. I don't think Jack will be able to endure the entire time. I like how balanced 'JDM' is in his striking, how complete he is in his movement... But I think Belal will be too much for him this time." [18:45]

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

