Reinier de Ridder outlines gameplan for potential Khamzat Chimaev fight: “Put the pressure on”  

Despite Khamzat Chimaev's overwhelming victory over Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319, Reinier de Ridder believes he can match the newly crowned middleweight champion in any facet of MMA.

After Chimaev's wrestling domination over 'Stillknocks' at the United Center, fans and pundits are looking towards proficient grapplers like 'The Dutch Knight' and Anthony Hernandez as potential credible threats to the middleweight throne.

During a recent appearance on the Pound-for-Pound podcast, de Ridder explained how he'd approach a potential fight against the Chechen-born Emirati. The former One Championship two-division champion hinted that his submission skills could be the key aspect that sets him apart from the rest of the division:

"I think the main thing is if it goes to the ground, if he takes me down great, if I take him down great, and if it's on the feet great. I think there is not an area that we can go to in the fight that's going to be bad for me. I'd be happy if he is on top and I can play guard. I have some nice tricks from the bottom. I'd be happy if I were on top. I have some nice tricks from the top. And standing up, I feel like I can hang with him as well."

Furthermore, de Ridder hinted at how he'd try and finish Chimaev, saying:

"So, what I do is the same thing I always do. Put the pressure on, see if I can get in the clinch and hurt him there. Take him down, see if I can get the choke. That's what I do."

Check out Reinier de Ridder's comments below (42:34):

Reinier de Ridder labels potential Khamzat Chimaev clash a "grappling fight for the ages"

Khamzat Chimaev and Reinier de Ridder are two of the most proficient grapplers at middleweight, and 'The Dutch Knight' asserts that a potential clash between them could produce a grappling spectacle for the ages.

In a recent interview with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, the 34-year-old mixed martial artist expressed his confidence in dealing with any grappling threat Chimaev might present, saying:

"I think I can do well in all the positions, if I end up on bottom, [or] if I end up on top. I believe I have a lot to show in that fight, and I think it could be like a grappling fight for the ages. Our styles match up very cool. I believe it could be a very awesome fight, yeah."

