"Rear-naked choke, third round" - Reinier de Ridder picks a winner for Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson 

Reigning ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world champion Reinier de Ridder doesn’t think redemption is on the cards for Demetrious Johnson in his highly-anticipated rematch with Adriano Moraes.

A year removed from the knee that shocked the world back at ONE on TNT 1, Moraes is looking to defend his 135lb title against a vengeful Johnson in the main event of the monumental ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson 2.

While most fans and pundits are expecting a close fight between the two best flyweights in the world, de Ridder has his money on ‘Mikinho’ getting his hand raised once more by the end of the night.

'The Dutch Knight' told ONE:

"I think it’s more of the same, to be honest. Adriano was just too dominant. [He] moves too well [and was] too big for DJ, and it’s his time.”

While Reinier de Ridder respects the legacy of ‘Mighty Mouse’ as one of the best martial artists of all time, he doesn’t see him beating the Brazilian champion, who is coming off three straight victories.

De Ridder even predicted another highlight reel finish for the streaking Moraes:

“DJ’s had his time. He’s been the best for a long time, but those days are over right now. I’d say [it ends with a] rear-naked choke, third round."

Adriano Moraes is a proven finisher

Adriano Moraes has truly come a long way since his split decision loss to Yusup Saadulaev in his ONE debut back in 2013. He won 11 of his next 13 fights since that setback, on his way to three reigns as the ONE flyweight world champion.

‘Mikinho’ racked up highlight reel-worthy submissions during his rampage in the division and established himself as one of the best submission specialists in the promotion.

However, as Moraes proved in his first meeting with DJ, it’s not just his Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills that his opponents should be wary of.

The 34-year-old masterfully used his size advantage over the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix winner and delivered one of the most vicious knees in combat sports history.

Demetrious Johnson is known for his durability and iron chin. Adriano Moraes took all of those away in just a split second. Moraes has already taken DJ’s aura of invincibility once. He’s eager to end this rivalry once and for all with another decisive victory.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham