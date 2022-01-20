Reinier De Ridder describes the moment he decided to 'destroy' Aung La Nsang

Reinier de Ridder fought Aung La Nsang twice in the space of a year and took both of his world titles in the process. The Dutchman arrived in ONE with an undefeated 9-0 record with nine finishes. The 31-year-old swiftly racked up three straight victories inside the Circle to earn a shot at 'The Burmese Python's' middleweight crown.

'The Dutch Knight' just dropped a preview on Instagram for his upcoming documentary. In the short clip, he details the moment he chose to "destroy" the now former champion.

"I think I have the option to take him down. But I don't," said De Ridder. "I get hit with an uppercut. He sticks his finger up and goes 'one.' And I go, 'F*** this guy. I'm going to destroy him right now,'" he added. h/t AsianMMA.com

The gesture from Nsang certainly seemed to fire up his opponent. After scoring an early takedown, Ridder locked in a rear-naked choke at 3.26 in the first round.

The pair met again at ONE on TNT 4 in April 2021. This time, Nsang was more resilient and the fight went the distance. However, it was still a dominant performance from the Breda-born fighter who added the ONE Light Heavyweight strap to his trophy cabinet.

Chatri Sityodtong confirms De Ridder vs. Abbasov

The double-champ is set for the first defense of his ONE middleweight title when he takes on welterweight champion Kiamrian Abbasov. The fight has been in the works for some time and is scheduled for ONE: 'Full Circle' in February.

So far, De Ridder has not competed since beating Nsang and has resorted to calling out a host of names on social media. It seems he finally got his wish.

In addition to confirming the clash with Abbasov, ONE CEO and Founder, Chatri Sityodtong, explained during a post-fight media session that the organization has been struggling to find the 31-year-old an opponent.

"You'll be surprised. A lot of people are turning down Reinier," said Sityodtong. "They don't want to fight Reinier. So it's been a little bit hard for us to find him an opponent but of course everyday we're on the look out for the best in every division. So Reinier will have his hands full. But of course, Kiamrian Abbasov wanted a challenge and that could be a fun fight," he added.

The superfight with Abbasov certainly provides a stiff test with high stakes. The Russian is riding a five-fight winning streak and will be looking to become the fifth person to hold two ONE two-world titles after Martin Nguyen, NSang, Stamp Fairtex and De Ridder.

Also Read Article Continues below

Watch: Who will win the biggest fight of 2022?

Edited by David Andrew