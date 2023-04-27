Reinier de Ridder says ONE Championship’s show is unparalleled

At ONE Fight Night 10, Reinier de Ridder will experience something entirely different in his career.

After tasting defeat for the first time in his last fight against Anatoly Malykhin at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December, the middleweight world champion is back on May 5.

Following his knockout loss that saw him lose the light heavyweight title, de Ridder is looking to test himself in a different way for his return to the Circle.

Known for his grappling skills that saw him go undefeated for so long and become a double champion, there is no question that ‘The Dutch Knight’ is one of the best competitors on the mat in MMA today.

For this contest, he will push that to its limit by stepping into someone else’s world and taking on Tye Ruotolo in a submission grappling contest.

On top of that, the stage itself will be a new experience for the Dutchman. ONE Fight Night 10 is set to be a historic night for the promotion as ONE hosts its first ever event in the United States.

Live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, Reinier de Ridder will get the opportunity to compete in front of fans in the United States for the first time.

Whilst he may be new to competing in the US, de Ridder has a lot of experience in ONE Championship events. In an interview with The MMA Superfan on YouTube, he said that fans in Colorado are set for something special:

“The production. ONE always brings the show. I think it’s unparalleled, to be honest. I think the American fans are in for a treat.”

Watch the full interview below:

Reinier De Ridder will face off against Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

